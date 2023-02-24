An Orangeburg man is accused of having fentanyl, cocaine and a variety of other drugs.

“This was practically a pharmaceutical variety store,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a release. “We recovered everything from marijuana to fentanyl to medical-grade promethazine, a prescription-only medication.”

Ravenell said 26-year-old Charles Singleton was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with:

• Two counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV drugs

• Two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime

• Two counts of distribution of cocaine

• Possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I, II, III narcotic (amphetamine)

• Possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I, II, III narcotic (fentanyl citrate)

• Possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I, II, III narcotic (dexmethylphenidate hydrochloride)

• Possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I, II, III narcotic (fentanyl)

• Possession with intent to distribute marijuana

• Possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I, II, III narcotic (Focalin)

• Possession with intent to distribute a Schedule V narcotic (promethazine)

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Special Operations and Field Services officers looking to serve a warrant on Singleton developed information from a tip that led to an Old Elloree Road residence where they located Singleton.

Investigators obtained warrants to search the residence after they reported a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the home.

Officers allegedly found two firearms, 8.5 pounds of marijuana, three plastic bags of fentanyl, 13 bottles of promethazine, 17 containers of dexmethylphenidate hydrochloride, 641 benzodiazepine pills, two IV bags containing fentanyl citrate, 22.2 grams of crack cocaine, 153 grams of cocaine, alprazolam and amphetamine pills, two vehicles and more than $5,000 in cash.

Singleton was out on bond for a 2019 attempted murder charge at the time of his arrest this week, according to the sheriff’s office.

He’s accused of shooting someone during a drug deal. The shooting victim allegedly told officials he gave Singleton money but received no cocaine in exchange.