Atlanta mayor to address Voorhees graduates

DENMARK – Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms will give the commencement address to the Class of 2021 during Voorhees College’s virtual, 124th commencement ceremony at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 1.

The address will be broadcast via Voorhees’ Facebook and YouTube pages.

Bottoms is the 60th mayor of Atlanta. She served as a judge and city councilmember before being sworn in as mayor.

She serves as chair of the Community Development and Housing Committee and the Census Task Force for the United States Conference of Mayors.

Bottoms established Atlanta’s first fully-staffed Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, including a Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender and Queer affairs coordinator and a human trafficking fellow.

In addition, Atlanta eliminated cash bail bond, closed the Atlanta City Detention Center to ICE detainees and rolled out Atlanta’s Open Checkbook, a financial transparency platform.