Atlanta mayor to address Voorhees graduates

DENMARK – Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms will give the commencement address to the Class of 2021 during Voorhees College’s virtual, 124th commencement ceremony at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 1.
The address will be broadcast via Voorhees’ Facebook and YouTube pages.
Bottoms is the 60th mayor of Atlanta. She served as a judge and city councilmember before being sworn in as mayor.
She serves as chair of the Community Development and Housing Committee and the Census Task Force for the United States Conference of Mayors.
Bottoms established Atlanta’s first fully-staffed Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, including a Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender and Queer affairs coordinator and a human trafficking fellow.
In addition, Atlanta eliminated cash bail bond, closed the Atlanta City Detention Center to ICE detainees and rolled out Atlanta’s Open Checkbook, a financial transparency platform.
In 2020, she received the following recognitions: The Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law’s Distinguished Civil Rights Advocate; Glamour’s 2020 Women of the Year; Black Entertainment Television 100 Entertainer and Innovator of the Year, Smart Cities Dive’s Leader of the Year; and Georgia Trend magazine’s 2020 Georgian of the Year.
In 2021, President Joe Biden appointed Bottoms as the Democratic National Committee’s vice chair of civic engagement and voter protection.
She earned a bachelor’s degree from Florida A&M University and a Juris Doctorate from the Georgia State University College of Law.
Bottoms is a member of the State Bar of Georgia, Jack and Jill of America, The Links, Inc., and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
She is the daughter of Sylvia Robinson and R&B icon Major Lance.
Bottoms resides in Atlanta with her husband Derek and their four children: Lance, Langston, Lennox and Lincoln.
To view the 2021 virtual commencement ceremony, visit the Voorhees YouTube page @VoorheesCollege1897 or its Facebook page @VoorheesCollege.