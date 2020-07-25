At 80, Clyburn reflects on activism; congressman: Sustain civil rights efforts through voting

“But, we will not ever get to be a perfect union, so that pursuit requires vigilance. If you look at the Pledge of Allegiance, it says ‘with liberty and justice for all,’” Clyburn said.

“What is the price of liberty?” he asked. The price of liberty is eternal vigilance.

“The question today is: Are we going to be vigilant or are we going to hang around for the moment? Vigilance requires that you challenge the status quo, but once you challenge the status quo, how do you sustain it? The only way you sustain it is you’ve got to get involved in the process,” Clyburn said.

“You’ve got to go out and register people to vote, you’ve got to go out and make sure people get to the polls and vote,” Clyburn said.

Clyburn said he plans to introduce legislation addressing some of the issues the Black Lives Matter movement has focused on.

The House passed legislation last week that would remove statues of Confederates and some other statues from the Capitol, including John C. Calhoun’s statute.