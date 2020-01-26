{{featured_button_text}}
011020 As You Like It Club

As You Like It Club members pictured from left are, seated, Robin J. Glenn, Theresa T. Davis, Brenda T. Jamerson, Carolyn B. Sherman, Maudelle Salley Bing, and Brenda L. Williams; standing, Mary L. Smalls, Carolyn T. Louis, Audrey Gordon Golden, Ghussan Rouse Greene and Karen Ross Grant. Not pictured is M. Yvette McDaniel.

 CECIL WILLIAMS PHOTOGRAPHY, SPECIAL TO THE T&D

As You Like It Club (AYLIC) members gathered recently at the Country Club of Orangeburg to celebrate the club’s 81 years of legacy and existence.

'Holiday Showcase': Event to feature local talent Dec. 7

Club President Brenda T. Jamerson and her team coordinated the event.. The venue was adorned with holiday trees, festive decorations and vibrant arrangements of red roses.

Dance troupe celebrates anniversary, honors seniors

Jamerson presided and greeted the 24 people assembled as the Denmark Technical College Gifts ensemble sang carols of holiday cheer and rhythm and blues favorites. The ensemble was directed and accompanied by member and AYLIC member M. Yvette McDaniel.

College administrators Dr. Willie L. Todd Jr. and Dr. A. Clifton Myles were on hand as ambassadors of the college. They shared the good things that are happening at the college as they develop young minds and offer educational opportunities.

Volunteering her vocal talent, alum Ashley Jordan, an 2019 South Carolina Jazz Hall of Famer, entertained guests with her rendition of “At Last” and other familiar tunes.

Carolyn Louis shared the purpose of AYLIC and the occasion of celebrating 81 years of amazing longevity, fun and fellowship. She encouraged all to reflect on the history of AYLI in the printed program and to visit the displays and enjoy the Powerpoint presentation about the Club. She then led the body in a toast to many more good years to come.

Colorful performers, flowers fill gardens; Festival of Roses brings families together for fun

Member Karen Ross Grant blessed the occasion and the brunch prepared: a cucumber salad, slaw, glazed salmon, tender roasted chicken fillets, Lowcountry gumbo, corn pie, greens, seasoned rice, cornbread, bread pudding, and an assortment of libations.

Jamerson shared the philanthropic outreach of AYLIC over the years to include the local school district, local colleges and other charitable causes. The late Dr. Alba M. Lewis, former member, gifted AYLIC with a generous donation to be used for charitable purposes. Recently, AYLIC provided gifts to foster children during the holidays and to continue the work of the Samaritan House in Orangeburg.

Club historian Mary L. Smalls prepared memorabilia tables of scrapbooks, pictures, and artifacts that reflected years gone by. She also assisted Jamerson with the program, gifts, and other preparations.

Robin Glenn also assisted with gift preparations and led a candlelight litany for 35 beloved members on whose shoulders current members stand -- five of whom have passed since AYLIC’s 75th Anniversary on December 8, 2013. They were: Willie H. Bracey, Catherine “Cathy” M. Gordon, Alba M. Lewis, Bess M. Alston and Shirley A. Brown. All were admired and respected pillars of the community. Twelve AYLIC members currently remain, and each member entertains once a month.

Want to get a whole lot more from TheTandD.com?

Following brunch, members and guests enjoyed three progressions of bridge following the awarding of gifts to winners and presenting the hostess’ gifts and commemorative AYLIC bridge card sets to each person present.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments