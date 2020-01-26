As You Like It Club (AYLIC) members gathered recently at the Country Club of Orangeburg to celebrate the club’s 81 years of legacy and existence.
Club President Brenda T. Jamerson and her team coordinated the event.. The venue was adorned with holiday trees, festive decorations and vibrant arrangements of red roses.
Jamerson presided and greeted the 24 people assembled as the Denmark Technical College Gifts ensemble sang carols of holiday cheer and rhythm and blues favorites. The ensemble was directed and accompanied by member and AYLIC member M. Yvette McDaniel.
College administrators Dr. Willie L. Todd Jr. and Dr. A. Clifton Myles were on hand as ambassadors of the college. They shared the good things that are happening at the college as they develop young minds and offer educational opportunities.
Volunteering her vocal talent, alum Ashley Jordan, an 2019 South Carolina Jazz Hall of Famer, entertained guests with her rendition of “At Last” and other familiar tunes.
Carolyn Louis shared the purpose of AYLIC and the occasion of celebrating 81 years of amazing longevity, fun and fellowship. She encouraged all to reflect on the history of AYLI in the printed program and to visit the displays and enjoy the Powerpoint presentation about the Club. She then led the body in a toast to many more good years to come.
You have free articles remaining.
Member Karen Ross Grant blessed the occasion and the brunch prepared: a cucumber salad, slaw, glazed salmon, tender roasted chicken fillets, Lowcountry gumbo, corn pie, greens, seasoned rice, cornbread, bread pudding, and an assortment of libations.
Jamerson shared the philanthropic outreach of AYLIC over the years to include the local school district, local colleges and other charitable causes. The late Dr. Alba M. Lewis, former member, gifted AYLIC with a generous donation to be used for charitable purposes. Recently, AYLIC provided gifts to foster children during the holidays and to continue the work of the Samaritan House in Orangeburg.
Club historian Mary L. Smalls prepared memorabilia tables of scrapbooks, pictures, and artifacts that reflected years gone by. She also assisted Jamerson with the program, gifts, and other preparations.
Robin Glenn also assisted with gift preparations and led a candlelight litany for 35 beloved members on whose shoulders current members stand -- five of whom have passed since AYLIC’s 75th Anniversary on December 8, 2013. They were: Willie H. Bracey, Catherine “Cathy” M. Gordon, Alba M. Lewis, Bess M. Alston and Shirley A. Brown. All were admired and respected pillars of the community. Twelve AYLIC members currently remain, and each member entertains once a month.
Following brunch, members and guests enjoyed three progressions of bridge following the awarding of gifts to winners and presenting the hostess’ gifts and commemorative AYLIC bridge card sets to each person present.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.