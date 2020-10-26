'As long as he wants me to stay, I’ll stay': Holly Hill centenarian loves life, family

William Ravenell Jr. turned 100 years old on Oct. 20, but the only thing hurting him may be his ears from the drive-through birthday celebration his loving family held for him two days earlier.
Having only been admitted to the hospital twice in his lifetime, Ravenell has enjoyed amazingly good health over his century of life and is well taken care of by his family.
“We get along fine,” Ravenell said.
He and his late wife, Miley Smalls Ravenell, had five children, including Nathaniel Ravenell, Dorothy M. Williams, the late Clarence Ravenell, Beatrice R. Hilliard and Carolyn Ravenell.
He said his drive-through birthday celebration was fun. It was marked by a throng of cars, balloons and birthday cake, along with his family and friends dressed in blue shirts with a picture of Ravenell and the slogan, “Kept by the Grace of God."
“That was fine and fun,” he said, laughing.
“They had the horns blowing. I was sitting on the porch in my wheelchair and waving at all of them, and they were hollering and carrying on,” he said.
Ravenell, who has 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren, said God has been good to him over the years.
“He’s been wonderful to me. He’s still good to me. He’s good to everybody,” Ravenell said.
He loves that he is still alive, but is not sure why God has let him live so long.
“I couldn’t tell you that. Sometimes I had some close calls of getting killed and got passed on over,” Ravenell said, noting that other than occasional stiffness, he feels pretty good for a 100-year-old.
“I feel fine. I don’t feel no different,” he said.
Born the oldest of four boys to William Ravenell Sr. and Susie Abraham Ravenell in 1920, he was largely raised by his beloved grandmother, Remley, in rural Holly Hill.
Ravenell said his grandmother, who lived to be 105, was like a mother to many children.
“My grandmother raised all of the children. She didn’t do nothing but stay home and keep children for people. They’d go in the field and work,” he said, noting that he was a bit mischievous as a child.
“When we was growing up, we got in all kind of mischief. We done every kind of thing it was growing up. We’d go around on Saturday evening and see who had the best vegetable in the garden. On Saturday night, we’d go and raid that garden and had some of that stuff for dinner on that Sunday,” Ravenell said, smiling.
“We’d go to church and somebody would say, ‘Somebody raided my garden last night!’ Nobody said nothing, but you knew who it was. We’d laugh and go on about our business. A fella used to plant watermelons. We used to bust the watermelon. We’d go in that garden too,” he said.
He also recalled the lack of electricity at church, with the preacher using lamplight to read his text and lamps also stationed in each of the church’s "amen corners."
A member of Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church, where he has served as a member of the senior choir and male chorus, Ravenell said church is a place he has enjoyed going over the years.
“That hand clapping and foot stomping. Man, that thing do you good in the church, especially when you got somebody can play the music along with it. Make you do things you didn’t want to do. It’s a different time,” he said.
He has said prayer and staying worry-free are part of the keys to his longevity. Fried chicken, cookies, candy, cake, pie and ice cream are among his favorite foods.
When he was younger, Ravenell worked as a truck driver for Hutto Brothers Livestock Yard and was also a tractor driver for the Hutto Brothers Farm.
How long does he think God will let him stay around?
“Well, I ain’t got no time limit. As long as he wants me to stay, I’ll stay,” he said.
