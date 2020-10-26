'As long as he wants me to stay, I’ll stay': Holly Hill centenarian loves life, family

He loves that he is still alive, but is not sure why God has let him live so long.

“I couldn’t tell you that. Sometimes I had some close calls of getting killed and got passed on over,” Ravenell said, noting that other than occasional stiffness, he feels pretty good for a 100-year-old.

“I feel fine. I don’t feel no different,” he said.

Born the oldest of four boys to William Ravenell Sr. and Susie Abraham Ravenell in 1920, he was largely raised by his beloved grandmother, Remley, in rural Holly Hill.

Ravenell said his grandmother, who lived to be 105, was like a mother to many children.

“My grandmother raised all of the children. She didn’t do nothing but stay home and keep children for people. They’d go in the field and work,” he said, noting that he was a bit mischievous as a child.

“When we was growing up, we got in all kind of mischief. We done every kind of thing it was growing up. We’d go around on Saturday evening and see who had the best vegetable in the garden. On Saturday night, we’d go and raid that garden and had some of that stuff for dinner on that Sunday,” Ravenell said, smiling.