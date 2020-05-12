Arts-related speakers guests at Denmark Tech's V.I.T.A.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Denmark Technical College’s Vocations In The Arts (V.I.T.A.) Institute presents Jehmaine Edwards, Bernard Holman, David Mitchell, as well as Alonzo Wilson, as guests at 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, May 13 and 14, respectively.

Jehmaine Edwards works various vocational jobs with Columbia City Ballet. The independent contractor also works for the James Brown Arena in Augusta, Georgia, and currently is producing tracks for The 69 Boyz and Uncle Luke. He is an alumnus of Denmark Tech and is a resident of Govan.

Bernard Holman has resided in Bamberg County; he presently is an arts entrepreneur, owning and operating Inspiring Musician Productions Inc. in the city of Bamberg. He owns several studios in South Carolina and Georgia and does live sound for artists and churches in Atlanta. He is an advisor for V.I.T.A.

David Mitchell rounds out the 7 p.m. Wednesday line-up. He serves as an advisor for V.I.T.A. and regularly appears on the virtual sessions. Mitchell does live sound and runs the performance space for Richland School District 2, where he is production designer and lights and sound engineer.