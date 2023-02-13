The Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center is commemorating Black History Month with a tribute to 20 men and women who broke barriers and made outstanding contributions in their chosen field.

While they made history during their lives, some are lesser known today but their determination to succeed despite overwhelming obstacles changed history, improved lives, forced open doors and created paths for other Black Americans to follow.

This celebration of the lives of lesser-known Black historic figures is geared toward students, according to Vivian Glover, director of community arts and development at the Arts Center.

“Students learn about our major historic figures, especially from the civil rights movement, but may not be aware of the Black men and women who were first in their fields or made significant contributions despite the challenges they faced,” Glover said.

The exhibition consists of 20 posters with images and narratives geared toward students, but that should also be of interest to other visitors to the Lusty Gallery.

“Some of those who are highlighted have South Carolina connections. For instance, Althea Gibson, the first world-famous Black tennis player, was born in Clarendon County. Bishop Daniel Alexander Payne, who helped found Wilberforce University, the first university for African Americans in the country, was born and raised in Charleston,” Glover said.

The Arts Center hopes the exhibition will be informative and inspiring, she said.

Included are two women who played professional baseball in the Negro American League. There is the dancer and choreographer Alvin Ailey, whose Black dance troupe is acclaimed worldwide and an haute couture fashion designer whose clothes were worn by the rich and famous.

Glover said the Arts Center is particularly pleased that the Orangeburg County School District is providing bus transportation for students whose teachers want them to see the exhibition.

She also noted that the new volunteer assistant to the center curated the posters.

Xavier Harris, owner and CEO of Handz of C.R.E.A.T.I.O.N, LLC, who studied art at South Carolina State University, has a very good eye for placement, she said.

“Curating ‘Barrier Breakers and History Makers’ is a pleasure. It’s also an opportunity to bring history as a cultural experience to students. Any time I can assist in imparting knowledge to the youth, I will be there. Imparting knowledge to students brings a smile on my face and joy to my soul,” Harris said as he prepared the posters in the Lusty Gallery.

“Barrier Breakers and History Makers: 20 Intrepid Men and Women” will be at the Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center, 649 Riverside Drive, Orangeburg, until Tuesday, Feb. 28. The center is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The exhibition is free and open to the public. For additional information or to arrange a group visit, call 803-536-4074 or email Vivian Glover at vglover@orangeburgarts.org