Arthur Paul's: Restaurant wants to be secret no more

Arthur Paul is described as "family man who loved good simple cooking, who loved people and pleasing people, and loved catering to their needs.'

Ball and Tarrant said a family spirit continues to be a hallmark of the restaurant.

"We have customers that come in here who come in regularly every week," Tarrant said. "They walk through the dining room, they throw their hand up and want to give you a hug. We want everybody to feel comfortable. We try to make it right."

Ball ad Tarrant are locals. Tarrant is from Neeses and Ball lives in Eutawville.

It is their first venture in the restaurant business but Ball grew up watching his parents, who have been in the restaurant business for years.

His father and mother also managed truck stops where the young Ball helped.

Tarrant said his father was a cook in the U.S. Navy and his grandmother taught him the cooking he knows.

"The majority of our recipes are of his mom, their family or my family," Tarrant said.

The restaurant can seat about 120. A private dining room for about 22 is also available for special events.