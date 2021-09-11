Army reservists welcomed back from Iraq

"I did pretty good without her, but I know I'm going to do even better with her," said Colden, who will graduate from Calhoun County High School on May 28.

Carroll expressed her happiness to be home in time to witness not only Colden's high school graduation, but daughter Lakeisha Davis' college graduation. Davis, 23, will graduate from Lander College on May 8 as a registered nurse.

Also returning home was Staff Sgt. Isiah Taylor.

"We are just glad to be home," he said. Taylor, who was ready to get back to his wife in Moncks Corner, is the son of James and Dorothy Felder of Orangeburg.

"I got lots of support from my family - support in the form of e-mails and packages," South Carolina State University student Sgt. Christopher Scott said, smiling as he hugged his first cousin, Luenetta Grayson of Ridgeland.

Scott, a social work major specializing in assisting deaf and hearing impaired children, said his one-year deployment came just before graduation in 2003. A member of the 991st Transportation Company out of Salisbury, N.C., whose motto is "Hook and Roll," Scott said it may take him another year to graduate, but he said didn't mind being deployed.