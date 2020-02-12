Army officer, SCSU grad named Black Engineer of Year

WASHINGTON -- Lt. Gen. Bruce T. Crawford, the Army Chief Information Officer, will be awarded the Black Engineer of the Year Award this weekend for his outstanding efforts to mentor the next generation of American scientists, technologists and engineers.

The Hon. Ryan McCarthy, Secretary of the Army, will present the award on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 10 p.m. at the BEYA STEM Conference in Washington, D.C., at the Washington Marriott Wardman Park hotel.

As the Army CIO, Crawford reports directly to the Secretary of the Army, setting the strategic direction and objectives for the Army network, and supervises all Army C4 (command, control, communications and computers) and information technology functions. As the G-6, he advises the Chief of Staff of the Army on the network, communications, signal operations, information security, force structure and equipping. He also oversees the Army’s $10 billion IT investments, manages enterprise IT architecture, establishes and enforces IT policies, and directs delivery of operational C4IT capabilities to support warfighters and business users.

