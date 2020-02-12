Army officer, SCSU grad named Black Engineer of Year

WASHINGTON -- Lt. Gen. Bruce T. Crawford, the Army Chief Information Officer, will be awarded the Black Engineer of the Year Award this weekend for his outstanding efforts to mentor the next generation of American scientists, technologists and engineers.
The Hon. Ryan McCarthy, Secretary of the Army, will present the award on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 10 p.m. at the BEYA STEM Conference in Washington, D.C., at the Washington Marriott Wardman Park hotel.
As the Army CIO, Crawford reports directly to the Secretary of the Army, setting the strategic direction and objectives for the Army network, and supervises all Army C4 (command, control, communications and computers) and information technology functions. As the G-6, he advises the Chief of Staff of the Army on the network, communications, signal operations, information security, force structure and equipping. He also oversees the Army’s $10 billion IT investments, manages enterprise IT architecture, establishes and enforces IT policies, and directs delivery of operational C4IT capabilities to support warfighters and business users.
A native of Columbia, Crawford was commissioned through South Carolina State University’s prestigious Reserve Officer Training Corps after graduating as a distinguished military graduate with a B.S. degree in electrical engineering. He also holds an M.S. in administration from Central Michigan University and an M.S. in national resource strategy from the Industrial College of the Armed Forces.
Crawford will be only the second active-duty Army officer to win the Black Engineer of the Year Award after retired Lt. Gen. Joe N. Ballard, who received it in 1998.
The BEYA STEM Conference is a three-day event that will host thousands of STEM professionals and students and feature Army senior leaders who will speak on a variety of professional development panels, command seminars, mentoring sessions and other engagement opportunities.