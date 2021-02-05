Army generals with S.C. ties part of Friday ROTC training

FORT JACKSON -Fort Jackson brings together senior Army leadership and ROTC cadets, from various eastern colleges and universities Feb. 5 for a day focused on mentorship and leader development. Army generals will participate in this event to lead, inspire and motivate future leaders of the Army, including several with ties to South Carolina.

The fourth annual event will be hosted virtually via Microsoft Teams. The agenda will remain true to the core program of previous events to include panels from junior to senior officer discussing leadership, financial management and ethics.

"COVID-19 has changed how we do things, not what we do," said Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle Jr. "Because we are holding this leader development session virtually, we are excited to add more senior ROTC programs to this popular leader development event."

The goal is to enhance the leadership capabilities of future Army officers and create ties between past leaders and future commanders. As they both interact, cadets will learn from broad ranges of experience that will prepare them for the challenges ahead in their own careers.