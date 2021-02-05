Army generals with S.C. ties part of Friday ROTC training

FORT JACKSON -Fort Jackson brings together senior Army leadership and ROTC cadets, from various eastern colleges and universities Feb. 5 for a day focused on mentorship and leader development. Army generals will participate in this event to lead, inspire and motivate future leaders of the Army, including several with ties to South Carolina.
The fourth annual event will be hosted virtually via Microsoft Teams. The agenda will remain true to the core program of previous events to include panels from junior to senior officer discussing leadership, financial management and ethics.
"COVID-19 has changed how we do things, not what we do," said Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle Jr. "Because we are holding this leader development session virtually, we are excited to add more senior ROTC programs to this popular leader development event."
The goal is to enhance the leadership capabilities of future Army officers and create ties between past leaders and future commanders. As they both interact, cadets will learn from broad ranges of experience that will prepare them for the challenges ahead in their own careers.
This event began at South Carolina State University in 2018 where more than 200 cadets from seven ROTC battalions participated. This event was held at Fort Jackson the last two years due to the post's central location where cadets could easily commute for a day of mentoring. It was developed and orchestrated by Lt. Gen. Stephen M. Twitty.
Sixteen Army generals who plan to attend virtually:
• Gen. Paul E. Funk, II, Training and Doctrine Commander at Ft. Eustis, Virginia
• Lt. Gen. Gary Brito, U.S. Army Deputy Chief of Staff G1 in Arlington, Virginia
• Lt. Gen. Leslie C. Smith, Army Inspector General in Arlington, Virginia
• Lt. Gen. James F. Pasquarette, U.S. Army Deputy Chief of Staff G8 in Arlington, Virginia (Furman University graduate)
• Maj. Gen. Xavier Brunson, 7th Infantry Division Commander at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington (Hampton graduate)
• Maj. Gen. John R. Evans, Jr., U.S. Army Cadet Command Commander at Ft. Knox, Kentucky (Appalachian State University graduate)
• Maj. Gen. Maria R. Gervais, U.S. Army Combined Arms Center Deputy Commander at Ft. Leavenworth, Kansas (Lander University graduate and Presbyterian College ROTC program)
• Maj. Gen. Alberto C. Rosende, 63rd Readiness Division Commander in Mountain View, California]
• Maj. Gen. Dave Wilson, Commander of 8th Theater Sustainment Command at Ft.
Shafter, Hawaii (The Citadel graduate)
• Brig. Gen. Kevin D. Admiral, U.S. Armor School Commandant at Ft. Benning, Georgia (South Carolina native)
• Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr. Fort Jackson commander at Ft. Jackson (S.C. State University graduate and S.C. native)
• Brig. Gen. Kris A. Belanger, U.S. Army Human Resources Command Deputy Commanding General and Director of Reserve Personnel Directorate at Ft.
Knox, Kentucky
• Brig. Gen Thomas J. Edwards, Jr. Director of Officer Personnel Management Directorate at Ft. Knox, Kentucky (University of South Carolina graduate)
• Brig. Gen. Michelle M.T. Letcher, 42nd Chief of Ordnance and the Ordnance School Commandant at Ft. Lee, Virginia
• Brig. Gen. Ernest Litynski, 85th Army Reserve Support Command Commander in Arlington Heights, Illinois
• Brig. Gen. Tracy L. Smith, Deputy Commander of 807th Medical Command in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Roughly 200 cadets from these nineteen schools are planning to attend
virtually:
• Campbell University in Buies Creek, North Carolina
• The Citadel in Charleston
• Clemson University in Clemson
• Duke University in Durham, North Carolina
• East Carolina University in Greenville, North Carolina
• Furman University in Greenville
• University in Washington, D.C.
• Howard University in Washington, D.C.
• Morgan State University in Baltimore, Maryland
• Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia
• Presbyterian College in Clinton
• South Carolina State University in Orangeburg
• University of Delaware in Newark, Delaware
• University of Maryland in College Park, Maryland
• University of North Carolina at Charlotte in Charlotte, North Carolina
• University of South Carolina in Columbia
• Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
• West Virginia State University in Institute, Maryland
• Wofford College in Spartanburg