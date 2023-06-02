Deputies surrounded a home off North Road containing a barricaded subject on Friday, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

The armed person was still in the home on Friday night. Ravenell said the person has been isolated and poses no threat to the community.

“This was initially called out as a burglary in progress,” Ravenell said. “But what we found was a subject with a weapon at this location.”

At around 4:50 p.m. Friday, deputies were called to a Morgan Road location off of North Road near the former Oakmont neighborhood in reference to a burglary.

However, deputies arrived to find a subject with a firearm at the location.

That location was contained by surrounding deputies.

With deputies surrounding the residence, officials believed the armed person no longer posed a threat to the surrounding area.

Due to the ongoing incident, traffic was stopped on North Road at Raymond Road and also at the Morgan Road junction.

A detouring route was being sought on Friday night.

“Again, we iterate that the location has been isolated while a solution is sought,” Ravenell said. “We only want to bring this to the community's attention in order that they may avoid the area.”

Updates for the community will be released as they become available, the sheriff’s office said.