Ariail named S.C. FFA president

COLUMBIA -- Drake T. Ariail of Pelion was elected state president of the S.C. Future Farmers of America Association for 2022-23 at the closing session of the recent state FFA convention in Greenville, reports John W. Parris, director of the SC Agri-News Service.

“Drake is the first state FFA president from the Pelion FFA Chapter in fifty-seven years”, Parris said.

A 2022 graduate of Pelion High School, Drake was enrolled in the Environmental and Natural Resources Pathway in the Pelion Center for Advanced Agribusiness Research at the high school. He served as president of the Pelion FFA Chapter, a participant in the Regional FFA Creed Speaking competition, and a career development event team member in state finals including Soils Evaluation, Forestry and Wildlife Management. Drake was also a delegate to the S.C. Commissioner’s School for Agriculture at Clemson University.

In addition to FFA activities, Drake was a member of the junior varsity and varsity baseball teams all four years in high school. He was also a member of the National Honor Society and the Beta Club. He will enter Midlands Technical College this fall prior to transferring to Clemson University to major in agricultural education.

“As state FFA president, Drake’s primary responsibility will be to represent the FFA members in middle schools and high schools throughout South Carolina,” Parris added.

Drake will serve as an official voting delegate to the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis this fall attended by more than 70,000 students and advisors representing all 50 states and territories. He will preside at the SC FFA-sponsored State Legislators Appreciation Day at the State Capitol during National FFA Week, the SC FFA Day at the State Fair and the 2023 State FFA Convention.

Drake’s FFA advisors are Austin D. Cathcart and Jesse B. Zeaser who serve as the agricultural education instructors at Pelion High School.

The mission of the FFA is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.