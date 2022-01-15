Area under winter weather advisory

Orangeburg and areas north of the city could see up to a tenth of an inch of ice on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for central and northwestern Orangeburg County and Calhoun County from midnight Saturday until 4 p.m. Sunday. That includes the cities of Orangeburg, North and St. Matthews.

Freezing rain is expected and wind gusts could reach up to 35 mph.

Plan on slippery road conditions, according to the NWS. Strong wind gusts in the morning may put additional strain on trees and powerlines.

The NWS warns drivers to slow down and use caution while driving.

Sunday’s high temperature is forecast to reach 43 degrees. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain are possible.

