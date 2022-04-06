 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area under tornado watch

A tornado watch is in effect until 11 p.m. Wednesday for The T&D Region.

A tornado watch is issued by the National Weather Service when conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes in and close to the watch area. Their size can vary depending on the weather situation.

South Carolina counties included in the watch are:

• AIKEN

• ALLENDALE

• BAMBERG

• BARNWELL

• BEAUFORT

• BERKELEY

• CALHOUN

• CHARLESTON

• COLLETON

• DORCHESTER

• EDGEFIELD

• HAMPTON

• JASPER

• LEXINGTON

• MCCORMICK

• ORANGEBURG

• RICHLAND

• SALUDA

