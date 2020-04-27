Area code change leads to scattered problems

Emergency 911 was not impacted by the glitch.

Some people working from home are also having problems if they had their office phones forwarded to their home or cell phones prior to the switch, Staley said. Call forwarding systems will also need to be reprogrammed as a result of the area code upgrade.

The county received information about problems with the new 839 area code upgrade Saturday and proceeded to check with telephone officials from AT&T, Verizon and CenturyLink for more information. Within a few hours, the issue was resolved on the county level.

On the state level, the issue mirrored local problems.

"I heard scattered reports over the weekend from consumers about difficulties making calls, but I’m not aware of any major issue," S.C. Public Service Commission Public Information Director Rob Bockman said Monday.

After May 26, new telephone lines or services may be assigned the new 839 area code. The new 839 overlay supplements the current 803 area code instead of replacing it.

Current telephone numbers, including current area codes, will not change. If a consumer currently has an 803 area code, that area code will remain unchanged.