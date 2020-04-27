Area code change leads to scattered problems

Some callers in The T&D Region had difficulties making phone calls after the entire Midlands area of the state upgraded its area code system on Saturday.
The Midlands’ 803 area code will begin sharing its space with the 839 area code beginning May 26.
The Midlands began preparing for that change Saturday when the region switched to a 10-digit dialing system.
That caused a problem for some people trying to dial out.
"Anybody experiencing a problem dialing a number with 803 should contact their telephone carriers if they have an issue," Orangeburg County Emergency Services Director Billy Staley said, noting this includes individuals, residences and businesses.
He said dialing problems Monday were “sporadic and isolated in nature.”
The dialing problems were a result of the existing dialing services and equipment, which were programmed to dial a seven-digit number. They needed to be reprogrammed to match the new 10-number dialing procedures.
The new dialing procedure requires individuals to dial the area code before the seven-digit number to complete calls.
If individuals do not use the new dialing procedures, calls will not be completed. A recorded message will instruct callers to hang up and dial again, beginning with the area code.
Emergency 911 was not impacted by the glitch.
Some people working from home are also having problems if they had their office phones forwarded to their home or cell phones prior to the switch, Staley said. Call forwarding systems will also need to be reprogrammed as a result of the area code upgrade.
The county received information about problems with the new 839 area code upgrade Saturday and proceeded to check with telephone officials from AT&T, Verizon and CenturyLink for more information. Within a few hours, the issue was resolved on the county level.
On the state level, the issue mirrored local problems.
"I heard scattered reports over the weekend from consumers about difficulties making calls, but I’m not aware of any major issue," S.C. Public Service Commission Public Information Director Rob Bockman said Monday.
After May 26, new telephone lines or services may be assigned the new 839 area code. The new 839 overlay supplements the current 803 area code instead of replacing it.
Current telephone numbers, including current area codes, will not change. If a consumer currently has an 803 area code, that area code will remain unchanged.
The price of a call, coverage area or other rates and services will not change due to the overlay. Also, local calls will remain local calls regardless of the number of digits dialed.
Consumers will still dial just three digits to reach 911.
If 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, 711 or 811 are currently available in consumers’ communities, they will still dial these codes with just three digits.
