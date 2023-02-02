Students from Orangeburg Christian Academy will get the exciting experience of talking directly with crew members of the International Space Station through a program designed to inspire their interest in science, technology, engineering and math.

OCA science teacher Ashley Howell applied for the school to participate in the Amateur Radio on the International Space Station program, or ARISS.

The program arranges special amateur radio contacts between students around the globe and ISS crew members.

Howell later learned that the school was among one of only eight or nine schools nationwide – and the only one in South Carolina – selected to participate.

“ARISS is an organization that arranges these contacts between school groups and educational groups and the space station. We put in an application for it last year, and we were one of the schools chosen for coming up in the fall,” Howell said.

Amateur radio, also known as ham radio, uses the radio frequency spectrum for a multitude of purposes, including the non-commercial exchange of messages, wireless experimentation and emergency communications.

Lee Ott, vice president of the Edisto Amateur Radio Society, or EARS, and Phil Shreves, the state ambassador for AMSAT, or the Radio Amateur Satellite Corporation, were at the school on Wednesday to set up the equipment that will be used to assist the school with its radio communication system.

“We did a presentation showing what we’ll be using as a backup system. I introduced to them the communications that involve the space station, including the nine satellites that are up in space that mission control uses to talk to the space station,” Ott said.

“Then I went into the different kinds of equipment necessary to do satellite communications, including communications with the astronauts,” he said.

Ott also showed the students how to use the radio to communicate with other amateur radios.

Hayden Shuler, 16, said he learned a lot from the demonstrations.

“I honestly find radios pretty interesting, how they work. I actually own a ham radio myself, it’s the UV-5R. I’ve been using it for a good bit. It’s mostly for airsoft reasons, communicating with your teammates and all that,” the freshman said.

What would he like to ask the astronauts?

“I’d honestly ask them how it’s like to be in a space station and how they do their tasks and all that stuff. What kind of tech they have on board and what tools do they use,” he said. .

Ott hopes the students learned about different ways to get into the communications field.

“Mine is more of an entry-level system. So hopefully the students learned about different types of communications … how the astronauts communicate to just people on Earth like us, ham radio operators and how we can communicate with them. I hope that’s the big thing that they learned,” he said.

Shreves lifted an air-operated antenna mast from his custom-made van. Antennas are mounted on the mast, which, once lifted in the air, will ensure that radio frequencies are not interfered with.

Ott said, “We’ve got to get it up above all the trees because if the satellite we want to communicate with is below the trees, the trees are going to block the signals of those frequencies. So we need to get above the trees.”

“We only have 10 minutes to communicate from horizon to horizon. So the higher the antenna, the less interference with trees and buildings and stuff. That maximizes that opportunity,” he said.

From a computer mounted in his van, Shreves showed students “the multiple satellites that are currently in orbit around us and where they’re located right now.”

He said he is glad to participate in the program to help connect the students with ISS astronauts.

“My project is basically to ensure it goes smoothly. I have the proper equipment to complete the task. We want to make sure that we have the power, the radios and everything else,” Shreves said.

He enjoys seeing kids who were once apprehensive about communications become fascinated with them.

“You’d be surprised at how many kids will go back and say, ‘Hey, Dad, look what I came up with.’ They get excited about communications in some aspect, whether it’s building the antenna, or helping other people do their thing,” he said.

Seventh-grader Vivian Gilliam, 12, said, “I liked learning how they contact each other through space and everything about that. That’s pretty cool.”

She said she’d ask the astronauts what it is like “walking in space.”

ARISS was created and is managed by an international consortium of amateur radio organizations and space agencies across several countries in Europe, as well as Japan, Russia, Canada and the United States.

Through the program, students learn about life aboard the ISS and the benefits of human spaceflight, as well as space technology and the technology involved with space communications through the exploration of amateur radio.

OCA students will have their chance to speak with astronauts on the ISS during the fall of the next school term.

Howell said, "We don't know exactly when that's going to be yet. We're going to be finalizing some stuff … and we'll get a better idea, but it'll end up being sometime in the fall. Right now that's all we know.”

The science teacher said a couple of questions for the astronauts will be taken from each of the school’s pre-K through 12th grades.

He said the presentations from Ott and Shreves were, “kind of a demonstration of how things would be set up at the school, but also a little bit of practice for them to introduce the students to it.”

The teacher learned about ARISS a while back.

“I started doing a little bit of radio stuff myself last year. I'm the science teacher here, and there was a little bit you could do with weather balloons and things like that, and you needed a radio license to do it. So I started investigating that.

“Then through that, I found out about this group. I decided that it would be a good opportunity for our students if it worked out. So I went ahead and got us applied for it. Then it was sometime around December when they let us know we had been one of the schools selected,” he said

Howell said the school is looking forward to the event.

“We're really excited, and the students are really excited, too. Whenever we talk about it, they're like, ‘Are we really going to get to talk to an astronaut?!’ I think it's going to be good to get them to see how this stuff works and hopefully inspire them a little bit, too,” he said.

Ninth-grader Jackson Heyward, 15, said, “This experience is awesome. I feel like it’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing that a lot of people won’t get to do.”