ELLOREE — An arcade has opened in Elloree.

Just One More Game Arcade is located at 2715 Cleveland St. next to Logan’s Pizza House. The arcade’s hours are Thursdays through Saturdays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

It includes games, pinball machines, air hockey, video games, pool tables, claw machines, table soccer and ticket-redemption machines.

There are plans to serve food and refreshments at the arcade in the future. Currently, customers can purchase food at Logan’s and bring it into the arcade.

Beer and wine are also served but must be consumed at the restaurant.

“It is something to do around here,” Logan’s Pizza House Manager Ronnie Robinson said. “There is nothing here in Elloree to have something for the people to go to.”

“If you want to go and enjoy yourself in Elloree, there is nowhere else to go,” Robinson said, noting more games are planned in the future.

Elloree resident Riley Brown, 18, said she has hung out at the arcade since its opening in July. She is also an employee at the arcade and the pizza house. Both are owned by Danny Allman. The pizza house opened in September 2022.

“It is really fun,” Brown said. “I like winning all the claw machine games. I am really good at them.”

“It gets kids out of the house,” Brown continued. “With my brother, once they get done with homework and stuff, they can just go there and hang out or go outside and do something.”

Brown said typically in order to find fun, she goes to Orangeburg but “there is really nothing in Orangeburg, so Summerville and Columbia.”

The opening of the arcade is among entertainment opportunities and revitalization efforts in the town.

A Cars and Coffee event is planned for 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. the first Saturday of the month. Attendees will be able to get baked goods, coffee and a hot breakfast.

The Cleveland Street Cafe will be brewing coffee in addition to having their usual menu items available. Also, The Elloree First Baptist Church will be flipping pancakes!

The Orangeburg County and Clarendon County 4H Clubs will help plant flowers in the town in an effort to beautify the area.

The town will also hold Trash To Treasures Oct. 7 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Cleveland business district.