April 13 storms caused more than $4M in timber damage

COLUMBIA -- The South Carolina Forestry Commission estimates the damage to the state's timber resources from strong winds and at least 25 confirmed tornadoes April 13 tops $4 million.

Seven teams of foresters conducted tornado storm damage surveys covering nearly 64,000 acres, surveying plots along tornado paths to assess the damage to the forest resource. The crews found that over 42,000 acres experienced some amount of timber damage; however, SCFC officials estimate that fewer than 4,300 acres received significant damage and will have to be reforested.

The hardest hit counties were Hampton, Oconee, Orangeburg, Colleton, Berkeley, Marlboro, Greenville and Aiken. Although 13 counties sustained damage, these eight accounted for more than 95 percent of the timber losses.

Landowners who suffered storm damage can apply for Emergency Forest Restoration Program assistance from the Farm Services Agency. FSA local offices can be located by selecting landowners' county of residence on the agency's interactive map page or by calling the state FSA office at (803) 806-3820.