The United States Department of Agriculture, along with SC State University 1890 Research & Extension Program, is accepting applications for the USDA/1890 National Scholars Program.

Selected scholars are awarded full tuition and fees. The scholarship also covers books, room and board.

“One of Secretary Tom Vilsack priorities is to bring in the NexGen (Next Generation) of employees and leaders to USDA,” said Travis Johnson, USDA liaison. “The USDA 1890 Scholars Program is aimed at bolstering educational and career opportunities for students from rural and underserved communities. This a tremendous opportunity for young energetic students to graduate from college without student loans and have a full-time position waiting on them.”

High-school seniors entering their freshmen year of college, rising college sophomores and juniors are eligible to apply for this scholarship. To apply, the applicant must major in agriculture or an agriculture-related field must have a GPA of 3.0 or higher, a minimum SAT score of 1080 or ACT score of 21 (for high school applicants) and have been accepted to or currently enrolled at an 1890 institution.

Selected students are required to intern with the sponsoring agency each summer. After graduation the student is converted to a full-time employee if he or she successfully completes the required academic and summer work requirements of the program, noted Johnson.

Students majoring in the following disciplines are eligible to apply:

Accounting

Agribusiness

Biology (Non-Medical)

Business

Chemistry (Non-Medical)

Civil Engineering

Computer Science

Economics

Family and Consumer Science

Marketing

Management

Nutrition

“The USDA 1890 national scholars program is a great opportunity for students to advance their careers in the agricultural fields,” said Dr. Louis Whitesides, vice president and executive director of 1890 research and extension.

“The agricultural industry plays a major role in the United States, as it accounts for nearly 22 million jobs. We want to position our students to be in the forefront in their respective fields leading and taking agriculture to a new level.”

The partnership established between USDA and 1890 institutions aims to increase the number of agriculture, food, natural resource sciences and other ag-related disciplines among 1890 schools.

For more information on the 2023 USDA 1890 Scholars Program and to apply online, visit www.usda.gov/partnerships/1890NationalScholars.

For more information or to receive help in applying to the UDSA 1890 scholarship, contact Travis Johnson, USDA liaison, at (202) 596-4442 or travis.johnson@usda.gov.