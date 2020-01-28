{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA -- The SC Education Oversight Committee (EOC) has chosen four applicants to move on to a second round of interviews for the position of executive director of the agency.

The applicants were chosen after Round 1 interviews, held Jan. 17 in Columbia. Each candidate will participate in Round 2 interviews, to be held on Jan. 31, in Columbia.

The applicants moving on to Round 2 are:

• Lynn Dempsey, M.Ed., IB Coordinator/Gifted and Talented Teacher, Lexington School District One

• Christopher Matthew Ferguson, J.D., Director of Personnel, Darlington County School District

• Jesulon Gibbs-Brown, J.D., Ph.D., Associate Professor of Educational Leadership/Program Coordinator, SC State University College of Education

• Peter Keup, J.D., Team Lead, Oversight and Assistance Team, SC Department of Education

