Apple partnering with Claflin as tech hub for Coding and Creativity

Claflin University is one of several HBCUs partnering with Apple to bring technology programs to minority students.

Clafin will become a regional hub for Coding and Creativity as a part of Apple's Community Education Initiative and Tennessee State University's HBCU C2 initiative designed to bring coding and creativity experiences to historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and their communities, Claflin said via an official statement.

Claflin University President Dr. Dwaun Warmack said the university is extremely excited and grateful for being selected as a partner with tech company’s initiative.

Ten HBCUs, which have been working alongside Apple and Tennessee State University for the past year, will now become hubs to promote coding in their broader communities: Arkansas Baptist College, Central State University, Claflin University, Dillard University, Fisk University, Lawson State Community College, Morehouse College, Prairie View A&M University, Southern University at Shreveport, and Tougaloo College, according to Apple.

Apple will provide the Claflin with equipment and administer professional development to help the university become a hub to bring coding and creativity to Orangeburg, according to university officials.