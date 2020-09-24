Appeal ruling means witness signature required to vote absentee in S.C.

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA – South Carolinians voting absentee by mail must now have their signatures on ballot return envelopes witnessed.

The U.S. 4th Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday issued an order reversing a lower court’s ruling, according to the S.C. Election Commission.

On Sept. 19, the U.S. States District Court ordered the witness requirement to be suspended for the 2020 General Election. The 4th Circuit order stays the district court order.

The SEC stated in a press release that it would continue to the notify the public of any changes to the witness requirement through the media and at scvotes.gov.

South Carolina's Republican leaders and SEC appealed the federal court order issued a week ago.

U.S. District Court Judge J. Michelle Childs required the election commission on Sept. 18 to “immediately and publicly” inform voters about the removal of the signature requirement.

South Carolina is one of few states that require a witness signature on absentee ballots. Lawyers for the state's Republican Party and top legislative leaders argued against removing the requirement, but the judge said their position was “undercut by an utter dearth of absentee fraud.”