AP: Trump again carries South Carolina in presidential election
breaking

AP: Trump again carries South Carolina in presidential election

APTOPIX Election 2020 Trump

President Donald Trump smiles at supporters after a campaign rally at Gerald R. Ford International Airport early Tuesday in Grand Rapids, Mich.

 EVAN VUCCI, ASSOCIATED PRESS

COLUMBIA, S.C. — President Donald Trump has won again in South Carolina, a state where his support has remained solid during his first term.

Trump defeated Democratic nominee Joe Biden to win the state's nine electoral votes.

South Carolina, which Trump won handily in 2016, had been assumed to be safely in his 2020 win column. Its early primary status makes the state a must-stop destination for both Republicans and Democrats, but South Carolina has rarely seen recent general election campaigning.

Biden's South Carolina primary victory started a wave of wins that helped cement his status as the Democrats' nominee. South Carolina Republicans didn't hold a primary, an early sign of their support for Trump's reelection.

South Carolina hasn't voted for a Democratic presidential candidate since Jimmy Carter's 1976 campaign.

