AP source: Ex-NFL and S.C. State football player kills 5 and himself

Faris said early Thursday that deputies were called around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday to the Lesslies' home, and spent hours searching for the suspect before finding him in a nearby home.

"We have found the person we believe is responsible and we are with him at this time and that's all I can say about the suspect," Faris said, adding that the investigation was ongoing.

Lesslie had worked for decades as an emergency room doctor in Rock Hill, board-certified in both emergency medicine and occupational medicine and serving as emergency department medical director for nearly 15 years at Rock Hill General Hospital, according to his website.

He went on to found two urgent care centers in the area and wrote a weekly medical column for The Charlotte Observer. He also wrote a book, "Angels in the ER," collecting what he termed "inspiring true stories" from his time in the emergency department.

"I know without a doubt that life is fragile," Lesslie wrote, according to an excerpt. "I have come to understand that humility may be the greatest virtue. And I am convinced we need to take the time to say the things we deeply feel to the people we deeply care about."

Faris said Lesslie was very well known in the Rock Hill community.