Anywhere Career Fair runs through March 7
Anywhere Career Fair runs through March 7

Lee Enterprises, which owns The Times and Democrat and more than 70 others across the country, is hosting a virtual Career Fair now through March 7.

More than 380 companies from at least 20 states will be participating in the Anywhere Career Fair.

With the COVID-19 pandemic making it difficult to have traditional in-person career fairs, this virtual event will let employers meet candidates locally and from across the country safely and effectively.

If you're seeking new employment opportunities and would like to participate in the career fair, registration information can be found at gethired.anywherecareerfair.com/.

