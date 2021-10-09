Antique farm festival, tractor pull Oct. 15-17 near St. Matthews

Sunny Plain Antique Power Association’s 20th anniversary Old South Farm Festival will be held Oct. 15-17.

The event will be held at the track and campground located on the Culclasure Farm at 150 Old Belleville Road, 8 miles west of St. Matthews off Highway 176 and only 16 miles east of Columbia.

On Friday, Oct. 15, gates open at 5 p.m. and admission is free. At 6 p.m., there will be a practice tractor pull.

On Saturday, Oct. 16, gates will open at 9 a.m. Admission will be $10 for adults and free for children 12 and under. Opening ceremonies will feature a “Parade of Power” at 11 a.m. The competition antique tractor pull for tractors 1960 and older will begin at 11:30 a.m. For more info on the tractor pull, contact Buck Hoffman at 803-331-4166.

The festival will feature an antique and classic car, truck and tractor display and other farm-related exhibits. Exhibitors are welcome.

Also included will be wagon rides, a working blacksmith and knife maker, a saw mill, food and other vendors and more exhibits.

Some of the other exhibits for the children will be the popular kids pedal tractor pull at 2 p.m., kids money hunt, wagon rides, face painting and a sack race.