Anti-litter groups announce Orangeburg County efforts; clean where you work/live, or take bucket challenge

The coronavirus pandemic may have slowed litter pickup efforts across Orangeburg County, but it hasn’t stopped them.
Before the pandemic hit, Orangeburg County Litter Control and Keep Orangeburg County Beautiful had planned to launch a spring cleanup.
While that effort may have been stopped by the pandemic, the groups are rolling out a new cleanup effort: the COVID-19 QUARINTINE Escape! Clean Where You Work/Live.
This cleanup initiative begins Monday, June 15 and continues until Tuesday, June 30.
The focus is Orangeburg County’s roadsides.
Keep Orangeburg County Beautiful and Orangeburg County Litter Control are working together to supply the citizens of the county who are interested in showing off their community pride.
Trash bags, grabbers, gloves and vests are available.
The supplies furnished by Keep America Beautiful are not purchased with tax dollars. They are purchased with funds from companies whose products are found littered along highways.
Volunteers are asked to survey and count the items they find along the roadsides. The information is passed on to Keep America Beautiful, and the numbers are compiled nationally and then sent to the companies that help fund the effort.
Volunteers are also asked to keep track of their hours spent because the volunteer effort helps determine how much money is returned to the community.
In addition, PalmettoPride has announced a “Litter Bucket Challenge.”
Keep Orangeburg County Beautiful is hosting a Litter Bucket Challenge just for its Adopt A Highway Groups.
Each group needs to call the Keep Orangeburg County Beautiful office at 803-534-2409, extension 3. Ask for Lisa Rigden or Diane Curlee. Or email lrigden@orangeburgcounty.org or dcurlee@orangeburgcounty.org.
Provide the number of people in your group, where you will be cleaning up and the date of the cleanup. Participants will receive a bucket with gloves, vests, grabbers and bags.
This bucket (and a packet of information about the project) is to be used by each member of the group. Take a picture with the bucket, post it to Facebook, and allow each user of the bucket to sign it.
When the cleanup is completed, the bucket will be returned to the Keep Orangeburg County Beautiful office.
The cleaned buckets with the signatures will be exhibited in the Orangeburg County Administration Building as a testament of the work that the Adopt A Highway groups do for Orangeburg County.
