Anti-litter groups announce Orangeburg County efforts; clean where you work/live, or take bucket challenge

Volunteers are also asked to keep track of their hours spent because the volunteer effort helps determine how much money is returned to the community.

In addition, PalmettoPride has announced a “Litter Bucket Challenge.”

Keep Orangeburg County Beautiful is hosting a Litter Bucket Challenge just for its Adopt A Highway Groups.

Each group needs to call the Keep Orangeburg County Beautiful office at 803-534-2409, extension 3. Ask for Lisa Rigden or Diane Curlee. Or email lrigden@orangeburgcounty.org or dcurlee@orangeburgcounty.org.

Provide the number of people in your group, where you will be cleaning up and the date of the cleanup. Participants will receive a bucket with gloves, vests, grabbers and bags.

This bucket (and a packet of information about the project) is to be used by each member of the group. Take a picture with the bucket, post it to Facebook, and allow each user of the bucket to sign it.

When the cleanup is completed, the bucket will be returned to the Keep Orangeburg County Beautiful office.

The cleaned buckets with the signatures will be exhibited in the Orangeburg County Administration Building as a testament of the work that the Adopt A Highway groups do for Orangeburg County.

