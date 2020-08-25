Answers sought after Regional Medical Center's CEO change

"The confidence level in this board is very, very low," Ray said Tuesday afternoon after the conference call. "The frustration level for this board has escalated. It (the call) was complete pandemonium. No one from the community could hear."

"The community feels like if they can't manage a meeting in this current environment, how can they manage the hospital effectively?" he said.

Ray said, "The community will seek a vote of no confidence as it relates to this board.”

Ear, nose and throat specialist Dr. John Ansley of Orangeburg said he has been in practice for 20 years and questions if the board is serving “the best interest of the hospital and medical community at-large.”

"The board seems to have an agenda that is not clear," Ansley said.

Medical staff members directly involved in patient care are being left in the dark, he said.

Ansley said he was the 90th caller on the line when he signed in to listen to the meeting.