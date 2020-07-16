Another virus death in Orangeburg County; T&D Region adds cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Another Orangeburg County resident has died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Eighty additional Orangeburg County residents have tested positive.

Sixteen additional Bamberg County residents have tested positive.

Eighteen more Calhoun County residents have tested positive.

Statewide, there are 1,842 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 69 additional confirmed deaths, the highest one-day total yet. However, according to DHEC, some of these deaths occurred in the past few weeks and there may have been delays in reporting.

This brings the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 63,880 and confirmed deaths to 1,053.

Orangeburg County: 80 new cases, 1,382 total cases, 8.489 estimated cases and a total of 30 deaths.

Bamberg County: 16 new cases, 240 total cases, 0 estimated cases and a total of 3 deaths.

Calhoun County: 18 new cases, 187 total cases, 1 estimated case and a total of 1 death and 1 probable death.

Here are the totals as of Thursday for ZIP codes in The T&D Region: