Annual church Christmas outreach ministry canceled due to COVID-19

A local church-sponsored initiative that has helped less fortunate boys and girls in the Orangeburg community have a merrier Christmas for the past five years has been canceled due to the coronavirus.
The Men of Hope Initiative, which is led by the Deacon Ministry of Orangeburg’s Unity Fellowship Community Church, has transported children in Orangeburg County schools to the North Road Walmart to shop for Christmas items.
"We can't do it because of the coronavirus," said Sam Farlow of Unity Fellowship Community Church. "Sponsors have been asking us why they have not gotten information about the event."
The outreach has been held the second weekend in December. A shopping date for special needs children was also typically held the third weekend in the month.
"It is our hope that this sponsorship campaign will take place next year," Farlow wrote in a letter to event supporters. "Safety for our students, their families and staff took precedent this year as we continue to face the consequences of this pandemic."
"Many thanks to our past sponsors for supporting these students and their families," Farlow continued in the letter. "Please consider supporting this campaign next year by including us in your budget for 2021."
Each child was given a $100 Walmart gift card and paired with a volunteer to do their Christmas shopping.
Many of the kids purchased toys, but many of them also purchased necessities and gifts for other members of their family. About 100 children have been helped by the effort in the past, Farlow said.
Donations for the outreach have come from individuals, educators, businesses and community groups. About $15,000 to $20,000 has been raised toward the effort in year's past.
The ministry has also received an outpouring of support from other churches, fraternities, sororities, the former Orangeburg Consolidated School District 5, South Carolina State University and Claflin University.
Regular sponsors or any considering to be a sponsor for the Men of Hope Initiative 2021, can mail their contributions to Men of Hope, P.O. Box 1101, Orangeburg, SC 19116.
