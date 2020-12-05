Annual church Christmas outreach ministry canceled due to COVID-19

A local church-sponsored initiative that has helped less fortunate boys and girls in the Orangeburg community have a merrier Christmas for the past five years has been canceled due to the coronavirus.

The Men of Hope Initiative, which is led by the Deacon Ministry of Orangeburg’s Unity Fellowship Community Church, has transported children in Orangeburg County schools to the North Road Walmart to shop for Christmas items.

"We can't do it because of the coronavirus," said Sam Farlow of Unity Fellowship Community Church. "Sponsors have been asking us why they have not gotten information about the event."

The outreach has been held the second weekend in December. A shopping date for special needs children was also typically held the third weekend in the month.

"It is our hope that this sponsorship campaign will take place next year," Farlow wrote in a letter to event supporters. "Safety for our students, their families and staff took precedent this year as we continue to face the consequences of this pandemic."

"Many thanks to our past sponsors for supporting these students and their families," Farlow continued in the letter. "Please consider supporting this campaign next year by including us in your budget for 2021."