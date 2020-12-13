Annex’s name to honor Odom; Bamberg County councilman served 42 years

Odom said it was a pleasure working with the county and said County Administrator Joey Preston was one of the best administrators the county has had over his decades of service.

"We can see the progress that this county has made. We've had some real devastating times during the hospital situation. The county was broke. We were spending money that we should not have been spending," he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Odom urged council members to work peacefully together to continue to help the county progress.

"Whatever you do, do your best, keep peace and move forward. That's what it's all about. We're better today, but there's a lot that can be done. Mr. Preston, I commend you for hanging in there," he said.

Council members lauded Odom's years of service, including District 4 Councilman Joe Guess Jr., who also did not seek re-election to his seat after eight years of service.

“I'll be going off council this year, and I'd just like to thank all of you who have been my colleagues on council. I'd like to particularly thank all of the staff of the county. I feel like I have had the honor of participating in what will in the future be looked back as a renaissance in Bamberg County,” Guess said.