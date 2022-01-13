Animal Control: Don’t drop off animals outside of operating hours

Orangeburg County Animal Control is reminding the community that dropping off animals outside normal operating hours can be dangerous for the animal, and criminal for you.

In the wake of a puppy’s death after being dropped off on a cold night, officials are reminding the community that no one should ever leave an animal at a facility after hours.

On Jan. 4, officials discovered a small puppy had died from what is believed to have been a lengthy exposure to the elements. Security footage at the Ellis Avenue facility depicts a female driving onto the property at about 3:12 a.m. The video further depicts the woman leaving a caged puppy at the front door before driving off. The animal expired before employees discovered the puppy after opening up for the day many hours later.

Officials want to remind the community with much colder weather approaching, criminal charges can be brought in such cases.

The animal shelter is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Concerned residents can also contact OCAS at 803-534-0045 for any additional information or questions concerning shelter operations.

