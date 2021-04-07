Anglers fight high winds at Monster Cat Quest

The fifth Santee Cooper Monster Cat Quest was held out of Black's Camp in Cross, March 19-20.
On day two, 129 teams from across the country chased down over $20,000.
Weather was very difficult. High wind gusts, white caps, and waves had angler Randy Gwinn post on the Monster Cat Quest Facebook page, "If anyone out there today sees fishing stuff floating around, it’s mine. There is about $8k worth of stuff out there in the lower lake. It didn’t bother me much, knowing my boat is totaled but it hurts when you lose all your stuff. And I know I still got my life and my buddies, and yes thank GOD for that. Y’all be safe out there."
"I thank the organizers for allowing me to be your host and weightmaster," Mark Coburn said. "I am so appreciative of this sport."
Top 3 and Big Fish
1st Place - Catastrophic Failures 219 pounds
2nd Place- Flat N2 Tha Blues 210 pounds
3rd Place - Thundercats 199 pounds
Big Fish - Pig Pen Guide Service 80 pounds
The next tournament is Hill's Landing Spring Fling, April 23-24.