Anglers fight high winds at Monster Cat Quest

Weather was very difficult. High wind gusts, white caps, and waves had angler Randy Gwinn post on the Monster Cat Quest Facebook page, "If anyone out there today sees fishing stuff floating around, it’s mine. There is about $8k worth of stuff out there in the lower lake. It didn’t bother me much, knowing my boat is totaled but it hurts when you lose all your stuff. And I know I still got my life and my buddies, and yes thank GOD for that. Y’all be safe out there."