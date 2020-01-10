Mount Pisgah Baptist Church recently sponsored the sixth annual "Angel Tree" Christmas Celebration, hosting more than 40 foster children and foster and adoptive parents in Orangeburg and the surrounding area.
The church is located at 310 Green St., Orangeburg, and the Rev. Gregory A. Young is the pastor.
Each year the Deaconess and Ministers’ Wives Ministry sponsors an Angel Tree covered with the names and Christmas wishes of approximately 40 children. The names are provided by the Orangeburg County Department of Social Services. The event is coordinated by Deaconess Bernice Williams, president; and Deaconess Brenda Jamerson, former DSS director and regional management consultant. Members and ministries of the church select a child and fulfill their wish list, culminating with a Christmas program and luncheon in their honor, presentation of Santa and Mrs. Claus and the presenting of gifts.
Each year the event gets larger and larger, and it is always a delight to see the smiles on the faces of the children, Jamerson said.
The Woods family of Williamsburg County -- the family of Deaconess Bernice Williams – made a special presentation this year. Of her Williams’ nine siblings, four of them have collectively provided 20 children with "forever homes.” Throughout the generations of the family, they have grown to an immediate family of 160 (not including cousins, aunts and uncles).
The matriarch of the family, Ida Nelson Woods, now 88, has 19 children (mates included), 59 grandchildren (mates included), 71 great grands (mates included) and eight great-great grands. They are still providing "forever homes" for children in need of a loving family.
Williams said Mount Pisgah's Angel Tree project fits in with her family's beliefs and the church's mission goals. It is a story of hope for the children who might be present and waiting for "forever families.”
