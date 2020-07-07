Andrew Chapel to distribute free produce

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Andrew Chapel Baptist Church is partnering with World Vision Inc. and The Baptist Educational and Missionary Convention of SC (BEMCSC) to distribute over 1,500 boxes of fresh produce for free on Thursdays, July 9 , 16 , 23 and 30 at 8:30 a.m. at the Andrew Chapel Baptist Church Fellowship Center, 3670 Five Chop Road, Orangeburg.

Individuals are asked to drive up for curbside service and the boxes will be placed in the car.

“We are excited about the opportunity to provide the Orangeburg community with this fresh produce giveaway,” said Dr. Donald. E. Greene, Jr., pastor of Andrew Chapel and president of BEMCSC.”

Greene said the church wants to be a blessing to those in need during this unprecedented time. “Jesus said, ‘For I was hungry, and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty, and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited in.’ (Matthew 25:35 NIV) It is our mission to take care of each other who are hurting and provide the support that is needed in our community.”

Andrew Chapel previously held produce giveaways during June.