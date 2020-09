Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.

Andrew Chapel Baptist Church will be distributing free food boxes to the community on Thursday, Oct. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 at 8 a.m. at the Andrew Chapel Baptist Church Fellowship Center, 3670 Five Chop Road, Orangeburg,.

Individuals are asked to drive up for curbside service and the boxes will be placed in the trunk of their car.