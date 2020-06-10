Andrew Chapel changes dates for food giveaway

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Andrew Chapel Baptist Church is partnering with World Vision, Inc. and The Baptist Educational and Missionary Convention of SC to distribute over 1,500 boxes of fresh produce for free.

The announced dates of Thursday, June 11, 18 and 25 have been changed to June 16 and 30.

The time is 10 a.m. at Andrew Chapel Baptist Church Fellowship Center, 3670 Five Chop Road, Orangeburg.

Individuals are asked to drive up for curbside service and the boxes will be placed in the car.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0