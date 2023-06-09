Invited guests were treated to an afternoon of adventure last month as the family of Luther B. Wannamaker welcomed three talented ladies to share some of the history of Revolutionary War heroine Rebecca Brewton Motte.

More than 100 people, including members of the South Carolina Daughters of the American Revolution, family and friends, gathered at St. Matthews Parish Episcopal Church for the start of this unique experience.

“I want to welcome everyone. We are thrilled to have you,” said Wannamaker, praising his family for helping to put on the event and giving special recognition to Charles Baxley, who is the publisher and co-founder of “Southern Campaigns of the American Revolution,” an online journal.

“You are going to get informed by a wonderful historian, inspired by a great actress and hear from a lady who knows Fort Motte like no one else and tells all the legends,” Wannamaker said.

Author and scholar, Alexia Jones Helsley, remarked, “Wow, a standing-room-only crowd.”

“We are here to commemorate a significant battle: I call it the gut punch in the British defense … all these little forts across the state. Nathanael Greene teams up with partisans like Francis Marion, Thomas Sumter, William Harden and Andrew Pickens and says we’re going to get rid of them (the British). So, they get Fort Motte and Thomas Sumter takes Orangeburg and a week later he takes Fort Granby and the whole center is gone from their defenses. It’s remarkable,” Helsley said.

“We are going to celebrate the life of Rebecca Brewton Motte,” a heroine she has researched for decades and touts as highly educated and politically aware.

“By 1775, her associates refer to her as our ‘Roman matron.’ In ancient Rome, this was the ideal married woman. They held her up as honorable and dedicated to her children’s education and the public good; an exceptional woman who left her mark on history. By any analysis, this is an apt description of Rebecca Motte,” she said.

Delving into her personification of Motte, nationally known actress Chris Weatherhead exclaimed, “It is so kind of you to be so interested in my adventures in the Revolution.

“It began to get very hard on us in Charlestown when the taxes of the king began to land on us like huge hammers, and for the next ten years or so, we just kept trying to fight it. By 1775, my dear husband, Jacob, he cared so much to help in anything he could. We would send food and supplies.

“By January of 1780, my magnanimous and marvelous husband got very ill and passed on. So, there I was mourning and hearing every day that the British had taken Savannah and they were coming for us. I knew that they had 12,000 soldiers and we only had 5,000 in Charlestown.

“So in they come - the British - like a high tide of horror down our streets. … Sir Henry Clinton took one look at my house and said, ‘That will be my headquarters.’

“Well, I asked if they might let me live there and I didn’t fight them like many other women who were being thrown into the dungeons. I said that I would be mistress of table and feed their officers while secretly hoping that one night filled with Madeira wine, some officer would speak a word or a phrase that I could pass on to those who I trusted to keep the flame of freedom alive in our imprisoned city.

“Finally, they allowed us to leave there and we moved up to my other house on the Congaree River. But, we had not been there so very long when the British cavalry came storming up the lane and into my house saying that they had now chosen that house to be their headquarters.”

Motte and her family moved into a second home on the property over at Buckhead Hill while the British occupied the main house, which rose 250 feet from the Congaree River. From her vantage point, also at an elevation of 250 feet, she could keep an eye on the activity across the way on the neighboring hilltop.

“They were digging deep trenches around my house and I realized that it was now a fort, a British fort. One morning I heard word that Nathanael Greene knew about Ft. Motte.

“The next dawn, riders came rushing in from Charlestown and were able to get in, but they were not able to get out because Francis Marion and ‘Light Horse’ Harry Lee and about 400 soldiers were all crawling up through the underbrush. They could see those muskets all around pointed up out of these deep trenches, but the British didn’t have any artillery.

“Francis had a little cannon that he set up on a little rise and all those British soldiers were trapped in their little fort. There were skirmishes for days.

“They (the Patriots) had noticed those dry shingles on my roof, so they had a meeting. Light Horse Harry came to me and he said that there was such concern in every soldier’s heart for me to render such a sacrifice as to consider burning my house.”

Laughing, she said, “Oh, on the contrary. Burn it. Burn them out if you can. I am just so gratified that you are granting me the opportunity to join the fight for the sake of my country. I will watch it with delight.

“The flames spread to the main house. … Pretty soon the front door was belching out British officers waving a white flag of surrender. Praise God.

“Then, Francis got his men to put the fire out. So, we took the fort and we saved my house. We hadn’t eaten for days, so I was only too happy to prepare a meal for not just the Patriot officers, the British also.

“Remember this: all of the great liberties that we gained in that war must be defended. There will always be evil conspirators out there just beyond the shadows waiting for us to be weak. … Each of you, do what you can to keep them at bay. God bless us all,” Weatherhead-Felder concluded.

Following this incredible accounting of Motte’s remembrances, Reta Westbury, Calhoun County resident and local regent of the William Thomson Chapter, NSDAR, gave her rendition of a mythical tale as recounted in her portrayal of Rachel Heatley Lloyd. She spoke of living in the little frame house on what is now referred to as Buckhead Hill and could have been the overseer’s house where Motte resided while her main home was under siege.

“I was born 22 years before Rebecca Motte. My husband had a habit of drinking and he had a habit of using really bad profanity.

“I told him, ‘John, if you don’t stop this, you’re going to meet the devil himself.’

“Well, we were sitting on our front porch on a bluff that goes about a mile long. All of a sudden, in the distance we could see a cloud coming up. We could see lightning and we could hear thunder.

“Out of the blue, here comes this beautiful, black horse and a fancy gig, and inside, sitting there, was this handsome guy, dressed in black broadcloth looking really neat.”

This stranger supposedly asked the way to McCord’s Ferry, which according to Lloyd was near their house. When people got lost, they would often come over to ask directions. Her husband invited the stranger to stay for supper and began entertaining him with stories.

“When he would get drunk, John started telling these stories over and over to anyone who would listen to him. This man encouraged him to keep talking. … They continued to drink and the profanity continued.

“I started smelling smoke. … I could see that there was smoke coming from under the table. I looked under there and I realized that his shoes didn’t match. One looked like an ox’s foot. It was so big that it could not stay inside that boot.

“I thought, ‘This is the devil,’ so I ran in my bedroom and started reading my Bible backwards. I was scared to death. I read and read. I just kept reading until the cock crowed three times and when that last cock crowed, that man jumped up from the table. … He leaped and made one giant leap all the way across that river.

“He landed where the Congaree and the Wateree come together. I have heard that there is a rock on that side of the river that matches the rock on this side of the river. The rock on this side has a wagon wheel (track) and a footprint. This was where the horse that was so pretty was hitched to my front porch.

“He unhitched himself, if you can believe that, and pulled that gig across that river right after that devil,” Westbury said, concluding her talk as Rachel Heatley Lloyd with the famous mythical story that has been printed in several publications.

Following the presentations, attendees were escorted to the Rebecca Motte Monument and Fort Motte Battle site located on the grounds of Mount Joseph Plantation overlooking the Congaree River, just few miles out of St. Matthews. This property of approximately 370 acres, which features twin hilltops, has been protected and cared for by the Wannamaker family since 1919.

Upon arriving at the historical monument site atop one of the hilltops, guests were allowed to stretch their legs and look out over a portion of the vast Congaree National Park. Attendees then were invited to gather to hear attorney David Reuwer of the South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust, who gave a spirited accounting of the Patriots and the battle they fought at Ft. Motte against the British.

Two vans offered guests a drive-by visit to certain points on the property, including the famous Devil’s Track rock and the grounds of Buckhead Hill.

One visitor, Vera Mitchell, current St. Matthews resident, said, “This whole experience is awesome. You’ve heard about Rebecca Motte, but you didn’t realize what this landscape looked like. This landscape is like something you would expect in the Smoky Mountains, the land is so hilly.”

“This is a very interesting history of South Carolina. I find it educational and awe-inspiring. I think all natives of South Carolina should get to see this and know that there is such history embedded in these woods,” Mitchell said.

For more information on this historical site, please contact Luther Wannamaker at LBWSeed@aol.com.