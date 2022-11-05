 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DENMARK CITY COUNCIL

American Legion offers chance to meet with veterans; breakfast scheduled in North

Veterans Day (copy)

Greeting card illustration of an American soldier serviceman with rifle flag in background with words Happy Veterans Day in honor of those who served.

 Aloysius Patrimonio

NORTH – The American Legion is offering people a chance to honor those who served and have breakfast with them on Veterans Day in the town of North.

Enjoy a light breakfast, coffee and conversation with veterans from the region by attending the Nelson-Bass Post 78 Veterans Day Coffee and Breakfast on Friday, Nov. 11 from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

William Duane Bramlett, commander of the American Legion post, is heading up the efforts for the breakfast. Bramlett retired from the Army National Guard with the rank of staff sergeant. He served just as the Vietnam War was ending. Bramlett also served during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and retired as a sergeant.

Bramlett said, “I think this breakfast is important because it gives veterans a chance to get together with other veterans who shared some of the same experiences (and the public).”

People are also reading…

The public will have a chance to recognize veterans at the event.

“I think veterans need to be recognized more because so many are homeless and alone. Not all wounds are visible. Many have PTSD,” Bramlett added.

Bramlett continued, “That is the main mission of The American Legion, to reach out to veterans and help them get the help they need.”

All members of the community are invited to attend. The breakfast will be held at the A.L. Post 78 Legion Hut at 10099 North Road in North.

A donation of $5 is requested, and all proceeds support the Nelson-Bass Post 78 American Legion Veterans' Community Projects.

For more information and to RSVP, email northscamericanlegion78@gmail.com.

