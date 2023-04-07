Bamberg musician Warren Peay returns to TV on April 9 for another appearance on “American Idol.”

The 24-year-old Bamberg resident’s smooth voice and eclectic blend of Southern rock, country and soul music has catapulted him to Hollywood following an impressive “American Idol” audition on March 19.

Peay appeared before celebrity judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan with his version of Zach William's “To the Table" on March 19.

He then traveled to Hollywood to be part of Hollywood Week as contestants formed duos and hit the Hollywood stage for the Duets Challenge in hopes of making it to the next round.

Peay's performance during Hollywood Week aired April 3. He and vocalist Hannah Nicolaisen performed a rendition of “It's Your Love” by Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

It was with that performance that the judges moved Peay to the next Showstopper Round, which will air at 8 p.m. Sunday, April 9, on ABC. It will be available for streaming on Hulu the next day.

“The Showstopper Round will be where they pick the top 24 contestants who will move on in the competition. I certainly feel blessed to have made it as far as I have in the competition. We're looking forward to seeing how Showstopper is going to go,” Peay said.

He said his duet with Nicolaisen was a good experience.

“We went into that round very confident. We're really proud and excited to be able to do the song that we did. We think we did a real good job with it. We were excited. We were real happy with the way that we put together the arrangement, and the judges seemed to really like it, too,” Peay said.

Peay is the son of Lisa Peay and Tony Peay of Bamberg. He is a 2017 graduate of Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School and employed as an appliance technician at Neeley Appliance in Denmark.