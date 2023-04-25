Bamberg musician Warren Peay will be among the top 12 “American Idol” performers on the episode airing at 8 p.m. Sunday, April 30, on ABC.

The episode will be available for streaming on Hulu the next day.

The 24-year-old Bamberg resident’s voice and eclectic blend of Southern rock, country and soul music catapulted him to Hollywood following an impressive “American Idol” audition on March 19.

Peay was among the competition’s top 26 performers during the April 23 episode. There were six eliminations in that round.

Then on April 24, the number of contestants was narrowed down to 12. During that episode, Peay shared his rendition of Zach Williams’ “Up There Down Here.”

After it was announced that he'd be moving on to the latest round, Peay took the stage and sang his version of “It's Not My Time” by Three Doors Downs.

The next episode of “American Idol” on April 30 will be in Hollywood. The show's Top 10 contestants will be chosen.

Peay is the son of Lisa Peay and Tony Peay of Bamberg. He is a 2017 graduate of Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School and employed as an appliance technician at Neeley Appliance in Denmark.