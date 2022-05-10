American flags sought for downtown Orangeburg; funds being raised for new banners

Money is being raised to decorate downtown Orangeburg with American flags in time for the Memorial Day weekend. The flags will replace flags that were purchased in past years.

“The new American flag banners will be a welcoming feature to our historic downtown district,” Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association Executive Director Candice Roberson said.

“We felt that this is a community project that highlights our American pride while welcoming visitors to our community,” Roberson said.

DORA and Orangeburg resident Jeanne Gue are spearheading the effort to place the flags downtown.

The flags will be given in honor and memory of loved ones.

Currently, about $450 has been raised, Roberson said. The goal is to raise $2,000.

The fundraising effort began two weeks ago.

Banners are scheduled to go up the Friday before Memorial Day and fly through Labor Day. The flags will be put up by the Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities.

Flags will be placed on the 1100 – 1300 block of Russell, around Memorial Plaza and down Middleton from Amelia to John C Calhoun Drive.

“I am thrilled they're going up again,” Gue said, who worked on the earlier effort to have flags placed downtown about four years ago.

“We are going to get ones that are more stable and will hang up better this time,” she said.

Gue got the idea of placing flags downtown as she was traveling and noticed a number of small towns in South Carolina had flags flying while Orangeburg did not.

In 2018, DORA raised money for the initial flag project. Those flags deteriorated to the point where they are not able to be used.

Individuals who want to donate toward the purchase of a flag can find donation forms on the DORA website: downtownorangeburg.com; on its Facebook page - Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association; and at the DORA Farmers Market on Tuesdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

A $50 donation is recommended for a flag.

