AME free vaccination site Oct. 15-16 in Santee

The Seventh Episcopal District of the AME Church is hosting a series of free COVID-19 vaccination sites across South Carolina as part of its 2021 annual conference series.

A vaccination site will be held Oct. 15-16 for citizens in the Orangeburg/Santee area. Residents will be able to receive a free vaccine from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Lake Marion High School Gymnasium, 3656 Tee Vee Road, in Santee.

“The number of positive COVID-19 cases here in South Carolina has begun to skyrocket, affecting children just as they return to the classrooms,” said Samuel L. Green Sr., presiding bishop of the Seventh Episcopal District of the AME Church. “As an entity committed to both the spiritual and physical well-being of those in our state, we will do our part by offering a series of free vaccination sites over the course of several weeks in each part of the state.”

The vaccination sites will offer all three COVID-19 vaccinations: Moderna, Pfizer and J&J/Janssen.

The vaccination sites place an emphasis on vaccinating youth ages 12 and up and offering booster shots to vulnerable adults who have already been vaccinated.

No prior registration or doctor’s referral is required to attend the vaccination site.