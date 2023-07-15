Calhoun County Council Monday unanimously approved the purchase of four new ambulances at a cost of $1.2 million.

The council approved to spending $1,150,951 for the 2023 Ford F350 Road Rescue Metromedics ambulances. Each costs about $287,737.

“There is such a lead time now on these emergency services equipment, trucks and things of that nature,” Calhoun County Administrator John McLauchlin said during council’s regularly scheduled July 10 meeting. “We really have to start thinking ahead of schedule. We have to start looking more at maintenance and our fleet of our ambulances and where we are sitting today.”

“We feel like if we don’t go ahead and try to pull the trigger on these four that are needed that the price is going to escalate even more and the delivery time will be delayed even more,” McLauchlin said.

The equipment purchase document issued by the county's procurement manager notes on July 10 the price increase per ambulance would be $1,500. The county was able to lock in the purchase price prior to the increase.

As part of the purchase, the first year of the loan will include an interest payment of $56,271.51.

The trucks will be received in two years when financing for years 2-8 will include payments of $198,074.94 annually at an interest rate of 4.88%, McLauchlin said.

This will be accounted for over two budget periods and it will be done for the general fund in the future, McLauchlin said.

The county will finance the vehicles through Freedom Financial as part of a government contract Cooperative Purchasing Program.

McLauchlin said Freedom Financial is the same company from which the county has purchased fire trucks.

The ambulances will be stationed throughout the county.

McLauchlin said there are hopes to use a future capital project 1-cent sales tax to help add two additional ambulances perhaps in 2025.

In other matters, council gave unanimous first-reading approval to an ordinance to amend the boundaries of the county’s fire protection service areas.

The boundaries would become effective upon the approval of the Calhoun County Fire District Commission.

McLauchlin said since he county’s fire service areas were established, there have been changes to the original designated fire department coverage areas, but the changes have never been reflected through a county ordinance.

McLauchlin said the ordinance will help address a situation in which a fire department that is supposed to respond to a fire in its service area does not respond.

“Then we have some recourse if we don’t have the response that we need,” McLauchlin said. There is no smoking gun with this; we just feel like we need to set it in ordinance form to get real.”

Also, St. Matthews Attorney John Cantrell expressed concerns about parliamentary procedure and civility on the part of council when it comes to seconding a motion.

Cantrell, who said he took an elective course in college on parliamentary procedure, said when an individual seconds a motion, it does not mean the motion is approved. It opens up the motion to further discussion.

“Not to second the motion means that it is so wasteful of council’s time that it doesn’t even deserve to be discussed,” Cantrell said. “Now that is odd that that is going to happen in a body this small.”

Cantrell said, "It really is rude in my opinion not to second a motion that a fellow council member brings up."

“If it is something that is clearly wasteful of everybody’s time, by all means do that, but a body this small not to second a motion means it has no merit,” Cantrell said. “This is not the way small bodies should operate.”

In other business:

Council unanimously approved a resolution designating July as Parks and Recreation Month highlighting the importance of parks and recreation to the physical and mental health of adults and children as well as an asset for economic prosperity.

Since 1985, people in the United States have celebrated Parks and Recreation Month in July in an effort to promote communities through parks and recreation and to recognize those employed in parks.

This year's theme is “Where Community Grows” to acknowledge the role parks and recreation play in bringing people together.

McLauchlin thanked those who attended the July 1 fireworks display held in honor of the nation’s 247th birthday. He also thanked County Council, the Town of St. Matthews as well as all county staff that helped make the event possible.

McLauchlin said there was a good turnout.