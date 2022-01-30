Alzheimer's ceremony and fundraiser held

Although the black-tie Alzheimer’s gala was canceled this year due to COVID-19, Rickenbacker XCEL still held the lighting of candles at Williams & Williams law firm. The event was held Dec. 17 on Gloria Rickenbacker Hutto Day.

The organization was started in honor of father and grandfather Saul Rickenbacker Sr. Everyone was invited to wear purple. The group gave out purple balloons with a tag to put the name of a relative or loved one who died or is dealing with complications of Alzheimer’s, which were released at the end of the ceremony. They also gave away purple masks with Rickenbacker XCEL on them, and social distancing was practiced.

Gloria R. Hutto, Luvina R. Robinson, William Green, Clatus Robinson and Troy Robinson put on the event to raise money and awareness and give back to the community.

Guest speaker Jacobo Mintzer of the Alzheimer’s department at MUSC and St. Francis Hospital praised the family for their dedication over the years. State Rep. Jerry Govan presented a plaque from the state House of Representatives and gave a speech, recognizing Hutto for her many contributions to the community and state. Hutto is the founder and president of Rickenbacker XCEL and the foundation for 25 years and as a community leader for 35 years. Govan said that Hutto makes his job in District 95 and the state easier.

Govan also spoke about Green, Hutto’s son, and his efforts in Orangeburg and the state to preserve historical landmarks, like the State Theater and Railroad Corner. And for being a community activist.

“William, you’re a very good son,” Govan said.

Taylor Wilson of government affairs for the Alzheimer’s Association praised the family for its hard work over the years.

An activist and a business owner presented plaques to Hutto and Robinson for lifetime achievement for 25 years in the community.

The organization brought in donations local residents and business owners, and refreshments were served. Entertainment was provided by African drummer Delveine Wescott as well as Latria Holmes with her rendition of “Wind Beneath My Wings.” There was also a performance by Green, a Luther Vandross impersonator, as well as “My Favorite Things.”

At the end, they put out the memorial flame that burned throughout the ceremony. The group sends out thanks to Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce President James McQuila and to Charles Williams and his family.

