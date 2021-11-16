Alzheimer’s benefit cancelled due to COVID

Excel’s Alzheimer’s Research Benefit 24th Gala members, the Rickenbacker family, announced that the 24th annual Rickenbacker Gala has been cancelled for December 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The annual gala supports Alzheimer’s research.
“We have faith that 2022 will bring peace and goodwill to you all. We hope to see you next year at The Cinema as we continue to strive for the goal of finding a cure for this devastating disease that has affected so many families,” the family said in a press release.
“Have a wonderful Christmas season with love from Rebecca Abraham, Shirley Wright, Iona Burton and John Rickenbacker.”