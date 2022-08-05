Alumnus named CFO of SCSU

South Carolina State University alumnus Dr. Gerald Hubbard Smalls has been named the university’s new vice president of finance and operations/chief financial officer.

“I am pleased to welcome Dr. Smalls back to his alma mater to lead our financial management team,” President Alexander Conyers said. “This position is essential to the university in our fiduciary responsibilities to our students, their families, state and federal governments and other stakeholders.

“Dr. Smalls’ experience in these matters will ensure that S.C. State is a trustworthy steward of funding from all sources. I know he will fulfill his duties with strict adherence to all regulations and policies.”

Smalls has over 20 years of corporate and higher education experience with an emphasis in the areas of business law, accounting and taxation.

“Returning the SCSU is my moment to use my talents in honor of the legacy of our forefathers and foremothers and in support of the dreams, hopes and ambitions of our future student scholars and leaders,” Smalls said. “I consider this as a moment for me to support an institution that I love and cherish deeply in keeping with our motto, Scientia, Officium, Honos – Knowledge, Duty and Honor to our loyal sons and daughters.

“Returning to State is a goal, dream and honor,” Smalls said.

The vice president for finance and operations/chief financial officer is the senior executive officer responsible for the university’s financial management and operations.

The CFO works closely with the president and the senior leadership team on all matters pertaining to the management and operation of the university including, but not limited to:

• Facilities

• Capital projects

• Endowments

• Financial accounting

• Accounts receivable and accounts payable

• Budget preparation, management and control

• Student aid disbursement

• Financial information systems

• Credit management

• Collections

• Fiscal planning

• Financial statement preparation

• Investment management

• Payroll

Prior to joining S.C. State, Smalls was the chair of the accounting, economics and finance department and associate professor of law and accounting for the Johnson College of Business and Economics at the University of South Carolina Upstate.

He received his bachelor’s degree in engineering from S.C. State in 1988 and Master of Business Administration in finance from Atlanta University.

After working for General Electric, General Motors and the Celanese Corporation, he was placed on active duty as an officer with a top-secret special operations unit during the Gulf War.

While serving his country during various military conflicts, he was appointed to the position of assistant to the deputy chief finance officer for the United States Army Military Intelligence Command.

Smalls went on to receive his juris doctorate in law from Howard University Law School and subsequently worked with Lockheed Martin, IBM and Morgan Stanley and as an associate with the law firm of Nelson Mullins.

He was later appointed the chief of staff and general counsel for the S.C. Department of Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services, where he oversaw day-to-day operations and all compliance, diversity and inclusion programs and legal matters for the agency’s statewide operation.

He received his master of laws in taxation from Georgetown University and doctorate in business administration from Temple University. He completed additional post-doctoral studies in higher education management at Harvard University.

He has served as the executive consultant and senior adviser to the senior vice president of strategic alliances and outreach at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. He has published various articles in peer-reviewed journals and other peer-reviewed editorial publications such as the Journal of Economic Integration-Center for International Economics, International Journal of Food and Agricultural Economics and the South Carolina Bar Lawyer.

Smalls has served on several governing boards, including the S.C. State Board of Trustees from 2018-2020, the Sisters of Charity Foundation board (currently treasurer and former chairman) and the University of South Carolina Upstate Foundation Board.

Smalls is married to attorney Shella Smalls, and they are the proud parents of Madison London Smalls.