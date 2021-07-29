Alumnus funds science scholarships at SCSU

Because of the expense, Williams never had considered college an option, but in high school, his French teacher, Ms. Frances Reynolds, insisted that he apply to two colleges of his choice and offered to pay the application fees.

“When I left for college, my mother stated that the family couldn’t help me financially, but if that’s what I wanted to do, the Lord would make a way,” Williams said. “She was right. I struggled financially to get through SC State, but I decided that if I ever made it through, one day I was going to do something for others.”

When Williams enrolled at SC State, he was dating his future wife, Mary, who offered to help him with his finances.

“Although I didn’t accept any assistance from her, I learned that was her nature,” he said. “She has always given financial rewards to nieces and nephews, Sunday School students and our grandchildren for making good grades in school.”