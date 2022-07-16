Alumni couple supports SC State honors college with gift

As loyalty goes, few can lay claim to the quality more than South Carolina State University benefactors James and Portia Gillard.

Since graduating from SC State in the 1960s, the Gilliards have devoted both time and money in support of their alma mater — even while living several states away.

As president of the senior class at what was then known as SC State College in 1960-61, James “Gilly” Gilliard was among the upperclassmen who counseled incoming freshmen about how to succeed in college.

“I enjoyed talking with them and trying to give them all the information I could about becoming members of the school,” he said.

Among those freshmen was his future wife, Portia Keitt (Class of 1964), who commuted to the campus from her home in Orangeburg.

But they did not start dating until they met again years later in New York City — where both were working — at a dance in Harlem organized by SC State alumni. They married in 1967 and lived in the Bronx for 35 years.

Although both had business-related degrees from SC State, the Gilliards worked in social services fields before returning to South Carolina in retirement. Having spent two years in the U.S. Army not long after leaving SC State, Mr. Gilliard also served in the Army Reserves as a medical corpsman for more than 20 years.

Along the way, the Gilliards never forgot the institution that brought them together and put them on the path to success.

“My parents always spoke about the importance of having education,” Mr. Gilliard said. “I’m from Charleston, and some of my teachers and older friends went to South Carolina State, so I wanted to be a part of that, as well. I was the first one in my family to get a degree. I was very fortunate.

“I just love the school,” he said. “I love everything about the school.”

That love has meant more than just attending homecoming and sporting events. The Gilliards have been active in the SC State University National Alumni Association. Mr. Galliard served as the association’s Beaufort County Chapter president for several years.

They also have been prolific SC State contributors. Their most recent gift — $17,000 to support the Emily E. Clyburn Honors College and the Bulldog football program — made them eligible for induction into the Thomas E. Miller Society. The honor is reserved for those who contribute $100,000 and more to SC State.

“We feel that it’s more blessed to give than to receive and actions speak louder than words,” Mr. Gilliard said. “I always saw the importance of HBCUs, so we thought we would give as much as we could.”

Mrs. Gilliard summed her reasons for giving with a simple statement: “It did a lot for us.”

“There was very much a sense of family,” she said of her experience at SC State. “You didn’t feel like you were among strangers.”

SC State President Alexander Conyers thanked the Gilliards for their dedication to the university.

“The Gilliards are prime examples of what an education from SC State can mean to a family,” Conyers said. “Their affection for their alma mater is reflected in their tremendous generosity and ongoing commitment as lifelong Bulldogs.

“Their willingness to pay their opportunities forward by supporting our students and programs is a testament to their character,” he said. “They are exceptional role models for our students, as well as their fellow alumni.”